Palm Beach County Attempting To Get $2.75 Million From State For DJT Airport

Efforts are undereway to get nearly $3 million from the state to Palm Beach County.

The money is half the $5.5 million that the Legislature approved to be spent on the renaming of the international airport in honor of President Trump.

$2.75 million has already been received and a county Legislative Affairs official recently told county commissioners that they are 'working on the other half.' The money is expected to cover updated airport signage, branding, printed materials and other costs. Much of that has already been done.

The change of PBIA to DJT, or President Donald J. Trump International Airport, has brought in more than 5,000 comments and complaints. More than forty of those were referred to law enforcement over concerns they may be credible threats. Law enforcement has not advised that they were credible.