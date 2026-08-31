5 Arrests Made In Traffic Stop After Funeral In Boynton Beach

Five people are arrested just moments after attending a funeral for a murder victim.

The busts came after a traffic stop near a Boynton Beach church, where a ceremony for 19-year-old Nigel Beckford had just been held on Saturday. He was fatally shot earlier this month.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says people were driving recklessly and attempting to take over an intersection.

The aftermath of the stop was caught on video.

A woman can be heard screaming "I'm not leaving my baby!" and "We just coming from the graveyard!"

The woman in that video tells CBS 12 News that deputies used excessive force, removed children from vehicles and shot pepper spray or some other type of non-lethal round.

She says her son was thrown to the ground after that.

PBSO says four firearms were found among those arrested, including two that had been reported stolen.

No further details have been provided by the Sheriff's Office at this time.