Rescued Border Collies Going Up For Adoption On Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, people who want to adopt one of the three dozen Border Collies that were rescued from deplorable conditions in Martin County will be able to do just that.

The dogs were removed from a home in Palm City earlier this month after neighbors had complained for years regarding the sights and smells coming from the home of 62-year-old Paige O'Donnell.

Sarah Fisher with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast tells CBS 12 News that the animals have been cleaned, shaved of their matted fur, vaccinated and treated for skin infections and other ailments.

"They've come a very very long way. I can't believe from where they started to where they are now I never thought, in just a few weeks, that they were going to be where they're at."

O’Donnell faces 72 charges, including 36 felonies for animal cruelty. Fisher says the dogs will need patient owners after the nightmare they've been through.

Adoption applications for the Border Collies, including applications from nonprofit rescue groups, will be available through the Humane Society’s website and Facebook page. The shelter says applicants will be carefully screened to find appropriate placements.

Adoption fees will be $140 for adult Border Collies and $175 for puppies.