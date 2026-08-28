Colorado Neurosurgeon/Rape Suspect Charged With Attempting To Murder Deputy U.S. Marshals

A federal grand jury is indicting a Colorado man accused of trying to kill five Deputy U.S. Marshals in Vero Beach.

72-year-old Thomas Earl Steffens was arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman and then fleeing by bus to Florida's Treasure Coast.

"Law enforcement shows up out there. They see that she's been battered relatively significantly. She's got strangulation marks around her neck. She's got bruising in her inner thighs."

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says the suspended neurosurgeon used prescription drugs to make his victim sleep, so that he could rape her.

He says the Deputy Marshals who were sent to Vero Beach to track down Steffens as part of the Fugitive Task Force were on his staff and one of them was wounded when the former neurosurgeon opened fire on them.

Steffens was then taken into custody and he's been held in Florida since that incident back in March.

He'll be tried on several federal charges, including attempted murder of a federal officer, and faces up to life in prison.

The state sexual assault charges out of Colorado will have to wait while the suspect stands trial in the federal case.