Woman Arrested After Mar-A-Lago Pursuit Ordered Psych Evaluation

A Palm Beach County woman is being ordered to have a psychiatric evaluation after her arrest stemming from an incident at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

29-year-old Alexa Rae Scharf went before a judge this morning on several charges.

Palm Beach Police say she drove an SUV into a closed Secret Service security checkpoint area, turned on a hose and told an agent she was there for 'the car wash,' before attempting to run the agent over.

Scharf is then accused of attempting to strike two Palm Beach cops as she fled the president's home, crashing into a fence at another estate and refusing to get out of her vehicle.

A pit bull bit an officer while cops were taking her from the driver's seat and the dog was shot to death by an officer.

Before ordering Scharf to be Baker-acted to a mental health facility, he set bond at $16,000.