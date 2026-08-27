PBSO Invites You To 'Access For All Abilities Showcase' On Saturday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will be at the '3rd Annual Access for All Abilities Showcase' this weekend.

The event is aimed at individuals with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their families and caregivers.

Kids can enjoy the Kids Zone, featuring face painting, crafts and other activities, and families can get connected to local businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and community partners that offer resources and services for those with special needs. There will also be learning sessions on things like special needs trusts and education plans.