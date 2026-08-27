Palm Beach Public Schools Lose Another 7,000 Students

The Palm Beach County School District has lost another 7,000 students this school year after losing around the same number last year.

The number is more than double what Superintendent Mike Burke said was expected, which was just under 3,000.

But after an examination of attendance over the first eleven days of the school year, it was learned that standard public schools are down about 6,000 students from the previous academic year and charter schools are down just under 1,000.

School districts across Florida have similarly raised concerns about declining school enrollment.

Palm Beach Schools are implementing a hold on hiring after slashing 76 media clerk positions as a result of a 3.5 percent raise given to teachers, coupled with a reduction in state funding that's linked to enrollment numbers.