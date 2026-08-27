Palm Beach Is Latest Florida County To Move Towards Data Center Moratorium

The Palm Beach County Commission votes to approve a one-year moratorium on 'large-scale' AI data centers at a public hearing this morning.

The unanimous 7-0 vote came after hearing from members of the public who all spoke in favor of the temporary ban.

"So much for the comments about local government moving slowly. I applaud the speed of the data center ordinance and moratorium moving forward."

The county plans to use the moratorium to work up new regulations for these data centers and Vice Mayor Marci Woodward wants to be sure the staff is providing updates.

"A year could fly by pretty quickly so I don't want to be at the end of this and try to cram it all into another 12-hour meeting."

Part of the wording in the proposed moratorium spells out what 'large-scale' means when it comes to data centers.

"The ordinance defines a 'large-scale data center' as a single location facility containing primarily electronic equipment used to store and process digital information with an anticipated monthly peak load of 50 megawatts or more."

Residents of the Arden community are happy about the moratorium, after the county previously voted down the proposed Project Tango facility nearby. A member of the Arden HOA says there is a lot to sort out before another proposal is heard.

"These facilities can involve massive electrical demand, high-intensity cooling systems, significant water demand, waste, heat, noise, energy, service needs and major infrastructure impacts."

Today's vote was conducted on first-reading, and a final vote is coming on September 24th.