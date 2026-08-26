Martin Is Latest Florida County To Consider Moratorium On Data Centers

As residents continue to speak out against AI data centers, more local governments in Florida are considering moratoriums.

Martin County Commissioners this week instructed staff to bring back a proposal for a one-year ban on large-scale data centers.

There was no vote on the agenda, but the decision was made after hearing from the public. Many residents say they don't want the data centers.

Former Republican candidate for governor James Fishback also spoke at Tuesday night's meeting, raising concerns about the possible effects on electricity costs. But a new state law forbids utility companies like FPL to pass on charges from data center usage to residential and business customers.

No date was set for when the Commission would consider a moratorium.