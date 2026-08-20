Man Charged With Transporting & Paying Illegal Aliens To Harvest Berries

A Treasure Coast man is accused of transporting illegal immigrants and paying them to harvest saw palmetto berries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Roger Hernandez Samayoa on Sunday after pulling him over for a faulty license plate. Investigators say there were seven immigrants in his truck who appeared dirty from working in a wooded area.

ICE agents spoke with the passengers who say Samayoa was taking them from their homes to locations where they harvested the berries for money. They also say he knew about their immigration status.

It's not known whether Samayoa had permission to be on the properties where the harvesting took place.

Saw palmetto berries are used as a dietary supplement to promote prostate health.