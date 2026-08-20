Four People Seriously Injured After School Bus & Truck Collide

Four people were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts after a school bus crash this morning in Palm Beach County.

The Sheriff's Office says no kids were hurt when their school bus collided with a pickup truck in the 6800 block of Lantana Road around 6:30 a.m.

None of the ten students on the bus, nor the driver, needed to be transported for injuries.

In a statement to parents, Principal Oscar Otero reaffirmed that all 10 students are safe. He said they were driven from the crash site to school, where they were met by a school nurse.

“Because experiencing an incident like this can be unsettling, counseling resources and support services are available on campus today for any student who may need to speak about their experience,” Otero said.

The four people in the truck had to be extricated and the crash brought nearly 20 fire rescue units to the scene. An investigation is underway.