Caruso In Orange County Jail & Still On November Ballot For Clerk Of Court

The suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court is now in the Orange County Jail.

Mike Caruso was extradited there to face charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a young boy related to him. 67-year-old Caruso was suspended by Governor DeSantis who says there were no signs that Caruso was sexually abusing children.

"But the people that do this sometimes are people that, out in public, you wouldn't think would do it or that hold themselves up."

DeSantis says Caruso was vetted and no issues turned up before he was appointed to the clerk's office last year.

Meanwhile, Caruso is still a qualified candidate for his post in the November election.

An election attorney says that if he drops out before the primary results are certified later this month, the Republican Executive Committee can choose a replacement to appear on the ballot.

If Caruso leaves the race after certification, his name would remain on the ballot and any votes for him would go to the Republican chosen to replace him.