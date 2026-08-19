Suspended Clerk Mike Caruso Held Without Bail Until Transfer To Orlando

The suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court is being held without bond until his transfer to Orange County on several felony child sex abuse charges.

Mike Caruso was in court this morning after spending the night at the Palm Beach County Jail.

He's accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 who is related to him and did not enter a plea this morning.

The judge ordered a recheck date for September 2nd, to give Orange County officials time to pick up Caruso and he will be tried there.

The 67-year-old has been ordered to avoid contact with the alleged victim, immediate family, witnesses and any individual under the age of 18.

Caruso's attorney requested an extradition bond to allow him to be free while waiting to be taken to Orlando and was denied "based upon the nature and extent of these particular charges."

Caruso was suspended by Governor DeSantis, but is still a qualified candidate for election in November to the post the governor appointed him to last year.