Airport Renamed After Trump Now Has New Front-Facing Identifier 'DJT'

Travelers are seeing 'DJT' for the first time since Palm Beach International Airport was renamed in honor of President Trump.

The three-letter identifier code for the airport was changed for pilots and air traffic controllers last month for the purposes of flight charts and navigation databases. But flyers at President Donald J. Trump International are first now seeing the change from 'PBI' reflected on commercial booking sites, airline tickets and luggage tags.

The switch was made on August 18th.

Governor DeSantis signed legislation allowing for the name change in March and the Palm Beach County Commission in May voted to approve a naming rights agreement tied to the new name.