Florida-Based Seacoast Bank Issues Scam Warning For Customers

A mid-sized regional bank that's headquartered in Florida, with branches across the state, warns customers of a big scam.

The fraud alert was first displayed in the Seacoast Bank mobile app on Saturday, warning that scammers are "actively posing as Seacoast Bank" and asking customers for login information or security codes.

The alert tells customers that the bank will never contact them to request a password, PIN or secure access code and that anyone who receives a suspicious call, text or email should not respond and instead contact the bank directly at 800-706-9991.

Seacoast is based in Stuart and has more than 100 locations across the state, including in Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

The warning comes as bank-impersonation schemes remain a popular type of fraud nationwide.