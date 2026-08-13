Big Dog Ranch Rescue Confirms All Beagles Now Rescued From Lab Breeder

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County confirms that they have rescued the final 155 beagles from a Wisconsin lab breeder.

The rescue mission that started in late April has now resulted in 2,115 beagles being relocated to safety.

Big Dog says Ridglan Farms has also committed to permanently ending its dog-breeding, sales, research and testing operations.

The final group of dogs will undergo veterinary evaluations, receive vaccinations, along with spaying or neutering and then be put up for adoption.

The animal rescue says they have received more than eight thousand adoption applications from across the country.