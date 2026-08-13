7 Suspects Busted By Florida AG After Workers' Comp Fraud Investigation

Florida's attorney general's office charges seven people with running a workers' comp fraud scheme.

James Uthmeier says the suspects used shell construction companies that obtained workers' compensation policies by underreporting the number of employees and the amount of payroll.

The AG says they then "rented" certificates of insurance to uninsured subcontractors for a fee.

Investigators say the same network processed and cashed contractors’ payroll checks through an unlicensed money-service business, with cash distributed directly to some workers. Nearly $100 million was allegedly processed and investigators seized more than $2.4 million in connection with the case.

Most of the suspects are from Palm Beach County, while three are from Deerfield Beach, Ocala and Port St. Lucie.

The defendants are: