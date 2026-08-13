2 Stuart Police Officers Disciplined Over Domestic Assault Investigation

Two police officers are disciplined over an internal affairs investigation that found they failed to properly investigate and document a domestic violence call.

A man told Stuart Officer Devon Taylor and backup Officer Ashley Montoya that his girlfriend had punched, hit and slapped him.

The report found that they did not complete a required domestic violence report and follow other protocols, essentially not taking the matter seriously.

Taylor was suspended without pay for 36 hours and placed on a performance improvement plan. Montoya was given a formal reprimand.

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