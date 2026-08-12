Bodycam Video Of Sheriff's Negotiator Talking Suspect Off Bridge In Vero

A two-hour standoff on the 17th Street Bridge ended safely after Indian River County deputies talked a man wanted for burglary back from the edge.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the bridge on Sunday, August 2, after receiving information that a man wanted on a Port St. Lucie Police Department warrant for burglary with battery had contacted his mother and made concerning statements.

Deputies located the man on top of the 17th Street Bridge after he climbed over the railing and threatened to jump.

The Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team spent about two hours talking with him while the Marine Unit launched a boat below the bridge. Fire Rescue also staged nearby as a safety precaution.