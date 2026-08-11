Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Gives Opening Day An A+

The Palm Beach County School District wants parents to know that kids are safe in class as we head into this second day of school.

The district's safety plan relies on a layered approach, including at least one police officer on each campus, single points of entry, visitor check-ins, staff panic buttons and metal detectors at every high school.

School District Police Chief Sarah Mooney says that while there are no new major policies this school year, the district spent the summer upgrading cameras, access systems and other security technology.

She encourages students, staff and parents to use the Fortify Florida app to report anything suspicious and parents are urged to stay on top of what their kids are doing on social media.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke gives local schools an A+ for the first day of school yesterday. An estimated 160,000 students attend 182 schools.

Burke calls it a smooth opening day and says all 528 school bus routes operated on schedule, despite the need for 40 additional drivers.

District officials say they may need to make route adjustments as enrollment patterns become clearer in the coming weeks.