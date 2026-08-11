Latest Martin County Animal Hoarding Case Sends Homeowner To Jail

Another alleged animal hoarding case in Martin County.
This time deputies arrest a woman who stands accused of keeping 36 Border Collies inside her Palm City home in deplorable conditions.
Yesterday's search warrant was served at the home on Southwest Alligator Street as part of an ongoing investigation by Martin County Animal Services and the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff John Budensiek says the dogs were covered in feces. 62-year-old Paige O'Donnell is charged with 36 counts each of felony animal cruelty and improper confinement.
Investigators and animal services personnel continue to assess the condition of the dogs.
This case comes a few weeks after an elderly postal worker was arrested for keeping more than 100 cats and dogs in cages in her Martin County home.