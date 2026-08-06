Boynton Beach Police Show Photo Of Toy Kitchen That Killed 3-Year-Old Girl

We're learning more about the death of a 3-year-old girl who became trapped in a kitchen playset.

The Boynton Beach case is making national news after the child died last month, soon after being pulled from inside a toy kitchen at her babysitter's home.

The medical examiner's office says the cause was 'probable positional asphyxia,' meaning she got trapped in a position that kept her from breathing.

Police just released a photo of the toy that shows a wooden kitchen with a hole where a sink should be, though it's not confirmed that the girl got stuck in that opening.

She's been identified by her family as Briella Holmes on a GoFundMe page..