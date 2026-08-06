911 Call Released In Murder-Suicide That Killed A PBSO Dispatcher

A very emotional 911 call has been released in connection to a weekend murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie.

"I think my neighbor was shot!"

A woman called to report that she heard five or so shots and then spotted 50-year-old Elizabeth Ortega face down on the victim's front lawn on Saturday night.

"She's in her front yard! We heard it a couple of minutes ago and me and my kids come inside because it sounded really really close and my 4-year-old went in his sister's room and he said Mom, the neighbor's on the floor!"

Police say Ortega, an emergency dispatcher for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, was murdered by her boyfriend of 30-years, Ralph Varela Sr., who then turned the gun on himself.

The neighbor said the couple fought frequently.

"They're just always cursing at each other. They're always yelling."

The following audio contains actual 911 emergency call recordings that include explicit language and profanity. Listener discretion is advised.