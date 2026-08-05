Sugar Tycoon 'Alfy' Fanjul Jr., Co-Founder of Florida Crystals, Dies at 89

Cuban-born billionaire Aflonso "Alfy" Fanjul Junior has died.
One of the CEOs of Florida Crystals, the sugar giant headquartered in West Palm Beach, passed away on Monday.
A number of elected officials are reacting to the news, including Senator Rick Scott he said on "X" that he was saddened to hear about Fanjul's passing, noting that "Alfy and his family have been part of the state's economic success for decades by creating countless jobs for so many." Scott writes that "We are keeping the entire Fanjul family in our prayers."
Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez says Fanjul's life and legacy were 'deeply connected to South Florida, the sugar industry, the agricultural community and the Cuban American community.'
And Bishop Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez of the Diocese of Palm Beach called him a friend and parishioner, adding that Fanjul had battled health challenges for several months.
Fanjul was 89 years old.