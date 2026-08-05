FHP: Teen 'Distracted' When He Crashed Just Hours Before Graduation

A new report from the Florida Highway Patrol reveals what investigators believe caused a crash in Martin County that killed a high school senior, just hours before he was to graduate.

18-year old Christopher Brooks was driving carelessly, according to the report, before he slammed into the back of a dump truck on his way to South Fork High School for graduation practice.

The report notes that Brooks was distracted by something 'unknown' but says he wore a seat belt, drove the posted speed limit and investigators found no mechanical problems with his car and nothing was blocking his view.

Toxicology results are pending.