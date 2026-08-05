Deputy Who Ticketed A One-Armed Driver For Texting & Driving Is Disciplined

A deputy who made national news when he cited a one-armed woman for texting while driving has been disciplined.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy Yosvani Quesada has received a verbal reprimand for this incident back in February, when he pulled over Kathleen Thomas in Lake Worth Beach.

"You drove past me holding the phone in your right hand." To that, Thomas laughed and told the deputy "Obviously not" while hoisting up the right arm to show there is no hand there.