Boynton Beach Officer, Sergeants, Punished For Escalating Traffic Stop

Disciplinary action for three members of the Boynton Beach Police Department after the same driver was stopped twice within minutes.

The Internal Affairs report claims the driver was uncooperative, but they escalated the situation instead of de-escalating it.

The man was initially pulled over for aggressive driving and then refused to hand over his license during the second stop. As officers tried to remove him from his car, the vehicle backed into a patrol car.

Sergeant Evan Esteves is accused of tasing the driver twice while he was seated in his car. He was demoted to officer, while Officer Shane Shepard was suspended without pay for not de-escalating the situation.

Sergeant Shaun James was ordered to receive counseling after he refused to step in despite knowing the driver had already been identified during the earlier stop.