Sen. Scott Says Olive Garden Requires More ID Than Democrats Want To Vote

Rick Scott thinks Olive Garden could teach us something about election security.
Senator Scott called on lawmakers yesterday to pass the SAVE America Act.
Scott says the act would make our elections more secure, perhaps by taking a page out of Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass program.
Scott said on the Senate floor that Olive Garden requires customers to show a photo ID to get a Pasta Pass, but Democrats don't want to require people to show a photo ID to vote.
He writes on X it's only because 'Swamp Democrats need fraud to win.'