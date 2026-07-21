9-Year-Old Killed In Dirt Bike Vs. FedEx Truck Crash, 13-Year-Old Injured

The Florida Highway Patrol says a nine year old has died after a crash involving a FedEx truck and a dirt bike in St. Lucie County. A 13-year-old on the bike was also injured.

Both children were taken to the hospital and the younger boy died overnight. The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries but is still being treated at the hospital.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon along East Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Troopers say the dirt bike hit a FedEx box truck that had stopped on a sidewalk, while pulling out of a driveway.

The FedEx driver was not hurt.

No further details are known at this time.