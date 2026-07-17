United Airlines Offers Free Airport Swap For Flyers Who Want To Avoid DJT

United Airlines is reportedly allowing travelers who have tickets to fly in to the airport formerly named "Palm Beach International" to change their destination at no charge.

A leaked internal memo to employees states that "If a customer does not want to fly to the airport, use your empowerment to offer acceptable alternatives such as Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA)."

The agents are directed to process the change as an even exchange, effectively making the flight change free of charge for travelers.

The move comes as many flyers have voiced opposition to the name change of the airport to "President Donald J. Trump International."

Thus far, we only know of United Airlines enacting this policy.