Palm Beach County Gives The Thumbs Down To AI Data Center Proposal

Palm Beach County Commissioners have voted to reject Project Tango after a lengthy meeting yesterday.

The vote was 5 to 1 in favor of scrapping the proposal for a hyperscale AI data center near the Arden community and an elementary school.

Republican Commissioner Maria Marino cast the only vote to allow the proposal to move forward.

"While I'm probably not in agreement with the rest of the Board, I will take the slings and arrows but I think this is something that we do need."

Others, like Democrats Maria Sachs and Joel Flores explained why they voted with the majority.

Sachs: "This is not the place to build something that we don't have one scientist, one expert to say 'I've been to one of these, it's okay. I'll put my scientific background on it.' Until then, I cannot accept something like this.

Flores: "What my stance today is, I don't think this is compatible with the current uses."

County Mayor Sara Baxter, a Republican like Marino, recused herself from the vote but had spoken out against the proposal previously.

The vote came after a lot of public comments, mostly against Project Tango.

The project manager says he's disappointed but not yet giving up hope. If he wants to reapply, he would have to wait up to a year until after a planned moratorium on newly proposed data centers expires.

Click Here for more coverage on yesterday's 12 hour meeting on Project Tango.