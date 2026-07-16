Deputy-Involved Shooting Sends Armed Man To Hospital

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by a deputy in unincorporated Delray Beach yesterday.

Deputies were conducting a welfare check along Jackson Road after 1:30 p.m. where they encountered a 23-year-old man with a shotgun in his hands.

The Sheriff's Office says the man raised the gun and pointed it at deputies, prompting one deputy to fire his weapon and strike the man. Deputies rendered aid until rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital.

The FDLE is investigating. Charges are pending for the suspect and the deputies involved are on paid leave which is standard protocol.