Rapids Waterpark Shut Down After Bomb Scare

A popular South Florida waterpark is back open after a scare yesterday shut it down.

Riviera Beach Police say someone phoned in a bomb threat to Rapids Water Park around noon yesterday.

All park guests and employees were safely evacuated while a thorough inspection of the property was conducted. That was completed within three hours with no explosives found and guests were then allowed to return to retrieve personal belongings, but the waterpark didn't reopen for business.

An investigation is underway to find the person responsible for the bomb threat.