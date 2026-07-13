Two Brush Fires Fully Contained In Martin County

The Florida Forest Service is monitoring a couple of brush fires that sparked up over the weekend in Martin County.

They were both fully contained as of last night but a Forest Service spokesperson says the conditions that fuel these fires won't be going away anytime soon.

Lightning is a possible cause for at least one of the fires that broke out in the western portions of the county, but the hot and mostly dry conditions make things ripe for fire.

The public is urged to call in any brush fires they may come upon, and not just assume that someone else has already done it.