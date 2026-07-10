5 Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Members Back From Venezuela

First responders from around the state are back in Florida after helping in search-and-rescue efforts in Venezuela.

They include five members of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue who were deployed as part of Florida Task Force Two.

Rescue Squad Officer Sam Adler tells CBS 12 News that his team spent eight days searching through debris, including 58 straight hours at the site of a deadly building collapse during the earthquakes.

He says they were working to rescue a trapped security guard.

"Nonstop digging by hand to reach the gentleman in the guard shack."

Adler says it's all part of what they train to do on a constant basis.

"And all our training came into effect when we were shoring up the structure, having our structural specialists making sure it was safe to proceed...it's just a lot of hard work and dedication."

The team also brought along their search dog, Piper, who is described as a 'live-find dog.'

Adler says the welcome response from the Venezuelan people is something he'll never forget.