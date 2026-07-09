Byron Donalds Campaign Claps Back At Civil Suit Over Naples Confrontation

The Byron Donalds campaign is lashing out against claims that the leading Republican candidate for governor threatened and intimidated a Collier County woman.

A civil assault lawsuit was filed this week by Kelly Mason, who claims Donalds confronted her at a store in Naples in 2022.

She says the Southwest Florida congressman and leading Republican candidate for governor threatened to "crush" or "finish" her while his senior advisor followed the woman through the store while yelling.

The campaign calls it a baseless, politically motived attack and shameful publicity stunt designed to damage Donalds in the 2026 election.