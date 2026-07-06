Rep. Frankel & Fellow Democrats Rail Against SCOTUS TPS Ruling

A West Palm Beach Democrat Congresswoman is railing against the Supreme Court's ruling that allows the Temporary Protected Status of Haitians to end.

"Palm Beach County is the home to one of the largest Haitian communities in America. Their work is woven into the fabric of our community in our hospitals, our nursing homes, our hotels, our restaurants, our construction sites, our schools and of course they are our neighbors. They are our friends."

Representative Lois Frankel gathered fellow Democrats from the state Legislature to call for the U.S. Senate to pass a bill the U.S. House has already passed.

She says these folks did everything right.

"They register. They pass background checks. They receive legal authorization to work. They renewed their status year after year."