Martin County School Board Objects To Judge Rec That Teacher Be Reinstated

A Florida school board is challenging a recommendation from a judge to reinstate a suspended teacher.

Matthew Theobald was removed from his Martin County classroom after posting disparaging comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk soon after his death.

Administrative Law Judge Jodi-Ann Livingstone recommended Theobald be back to work at Spectrum Academy and receive back pay.

But the School Board's objection filing argues that she incorrectly found the teacher's comments were unrelated to his role.

Attorneys for the school district claim the comments concerned Turning Point USA chapters that exist in county schools.