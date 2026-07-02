Where To Celebrate America's Birthday In The Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast

Palm Beach County

Boca Raton hosts its Fabulous Fourth event at multiple locations. The day starts with the Firecracker 5K at FAU at 7:15 a.m. There will also be a pickelball and tennis tournament at Patch Reef Park and The Racquet Center, both starting at 8 a.m. A block party runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sugar Sand Park and you'll find the Fabulous Finale at Countess de Hoernle Park along Spanish River Boulevard, beginning at 6:30 p.m. That will feature live music, food trucks and vendors and a 20 minute fireworks display just after 9. Click for details.

Boynton Beach throws a waterfront Fourth with Red, White & Blue at Intracoastal Park. From 4 to 9:30 p.m. where you’ll find live music, food trucks and family fun, all leading to fireworks over the water at 9:05. Admission is free, shuttles run from nearby lots and lawn chairs are the move. Click Here for details

Delray Beach is hosting its Star-Spangled Sandcastles contest at the Delray Beach Pavilion on Atlantic Avenue. It's a morning event beginning at 8 a.m. The public is invited to come out and build your best sand creation and compete for bragging rights. Later on, the city hosts its 4th of July celebration, beginning at 5 p.m. with the Bicentennial Time Capsule. Back in 1976, the capsule was sealed and the memories and messages inside will be revealed. That's followed by a 60-foot flag raising at 6 p.m., along with food trucks, kids' activities, live entertainment including an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band and fireworks at 9. Click Here.

Greenacres holds its Independence Day Celebration called "Ignite the Night" from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park. It features Live music, Arts & crafts, Food vendors, Contests, games, and prizes and of course a fireworks display. Click Here for details.

The Lake Worth Beach Fourth of July Celebration happens at Bryant Park, starting at Noon with the Great American Raft Race. The evening's fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Hot Dog Eating Contest and live music beginning at 7 p.m., along with a skydiving performance. The music includes an Elton John tribute band. Then, you get a dron light show just before the 9 p.m. fireworks display! Details are Here.

North Palm Beach is going big for the Fourth, celebrating both Independence Day and America’s 250th with an all‑day, family‑friendly party at the Country Club and The Clubhouse. Expect pool fun, lawn games, live music, a festive barbecue buffet and fireworks at 9. Click for Info.

Wellington keeps the Fourth fun and easy with a 6 to 9 celebration at Village Park. Expect live music, family activities and plenty of food as the community marks America’s 250th. Fireworks pop at 9:15. Admission is free, and the shuttle from The Mall at Wellington Green is the smoothest way in. Click Here.

The City of West Palm Beach hosts it's popular Fourth on Flagler event along Flagler Drive, on the waterfront. It begins at 5 p.m. and runs til 10, with fireworks after 9. The event features multiple stages with live entertainment, family friendly activities and food. There will also be a new high-energy laser show synchronized with the 18 minute fireworks display over the Intracoastal. Click Here for more.

The Royal Palm Beach Independence Day Celebration happens at Commons Park, beginning with a Fishing Derby at 6:30 a.m., the Mayor's Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. and a Volleyball Tournament at 9 a.m. Then the Fun Zone opens at 3 p.m., with carnival rides, inflatables, vendors and family activities. The live music throughout the day and evening include a Yacht Rock band, Dueling Pianos and more. Fireworks at 9. Details here.

Treasure Coast

In Stuart, catch America's 250th Anniversary at Flagler Park downtown. It begins at 10 am. with a Golf Cart Parade. Then, at 4:30 p.m., kids activities, live music and a movie in the park at 6. They will be showing National Treasure. The fireworks happen at 9 p.m.T here will be food trucks at the Riverwalk Stage and inside Flagler Park. Click for Details.

Indiantown hosts its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday night. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Timer Powers Park on Citrus Boulevard. Live music, food trucks, local vendors and family activities will be included. The fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. Click Here.

Stars Over St. Lucie at Marina Square, along the waterfront in Downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday night. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. including a block party, live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks show at 9 p.m. over the Indian River Lagoon. Click Here for More.

The Freedomfest 5K Walk/Run begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center along U.S. One in Port St. Lucie. That evening, they'll have live music, including Max Weinberg's Jukebox. Max was the drummer of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and later the leader of the band for the Conan O'Brien Show. The fireworks and drone show happen at 9 p.m. Click For Details.

Port St. Lucie keeps things festive with Tradition’s Red, White & Boom, a 5 to 9 celebration packed with live entertainment, patriotic moments and easy family fun. Expect music, food and a big community vibe as the city marks America’s 250th. It’s a relaxed, feel‑good way to spend the Fourth in Tradition Square. Click Here.

USA All Day - The Vero Beach Semiquincentennial Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Vero Beach and Riverside Park. It all begins at 10 a.m. with a parade that starts along 14th Avenue. Also, an antique car display at the Old Vero Beach Train Station until Noon. The main event at Riverside Park begins at 4 p.m. where you'll find Food Trucks, Bounce houses and a Veterans Ceremony. Live music begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Click Here for details.

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