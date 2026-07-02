Palm Beach Drivers Spot Trump Airport Signs Ahead Of Official Name Change

Drivers in the West Palm Beach area are now seeing signs pointing them to the I-95 exit ramp for "President Donald J. Trump International Airport." The signs first showed up during the morning rush hour today.

The name change from Palm Beach International doesn't become official until next Thursday, but the law that made it possible went into affect this week. The airport code will change from PBI to DJT, for Donald J. Trump, next month.

Airport officials have posted a statement on its website, acknowledging that the 'required name change may be received in different ways' by passengers.

The airport is still run by Palm Beach County, which negotiated a licensing agreement with the Trump Organization to legally use the president's name.