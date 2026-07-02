Florida's Schools Show Continued Success As More Receive 'A' & 'B' Grades

As the state celebrates another great year of grades for public schools, some counties are continuing winning trends.

The Palm Beach County School District maintained its overall "A" grade for the third year in a row during the 2025-26 academic year.

Meanwhile, Martin County also retained it's "A" grade for a second consecutive year.

Indian River County Schools retained its "A" for the fourth year in a row.

St. Lucie County schools also received an "A" grade, while Okeechobee County remained a "C" this year.

Overall, 76 percent of schools across the state earned either an "A" or a "B," which is up five percentage points from the year before.

Also, the number of schools getting a "D" or "F" dropped from 70 last year to 31 this time around.

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