PBSO Opens Registration For Its Citizens Law Enforcement Academy

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has opened registration for its next Citizens Law Enforcement Academy this summer.
It's a free six-week program where participants will get an inside look at the Sheriff's Office, meet the people behind the uniform and learn how they serve our community.
The academy runs on Wednesday evenings from July 15th through August 19th at the Wellington Community Center.
Registration wil close next Wednesday, July 8th.
PBSO notes that space is limited and residents of Wellington receive priority. The academy is open to people ages 16 and over, and you'll find a link at PBSO.org.