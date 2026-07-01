Palm Beach County Commission Set To Review Proposal For Elevated Transit

There could soon be a new high-tech way for people to travel between downtown West Palm Beach and the airport.

The County Commission will review a proposal from California-based developer Glydways that would involve small, self-driving vehicles on an elevated pathway.

"A personalized ride. There are no stops, direct to your destination."

Brian Gettinger with Glydways tells CBS 12 News that the system makes sense, pointing to the close proximity of Brightline, Tri-Rail, the Convention Center and the Vanderbilt University campus being built downtown.

While it would require new infrastructure, developers say it would cost less than traditional rail and could be funded through private investment, along with state, local and federal sources.