Many Of The New Florida Laws Now In Effect Have Direct Impact On PBC

Well over a hundred new state laws take effect today, passed during this year's regular Legislative session. Many of them will have a direct impact on the lives of those in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Local boaters and environmental groups have some new rules to track. One law allows local marine deputies and code enforcement officers to cite people with boats that look like they are at risk of becoming derelict or are violating anchoring limits.

Local counties are also now allowed to create new slow-speed zones near what are considered to be dangerous, blind corners on the water.

Another law officially names a protected mangrove spoil island in Jupiter Sound, which is on the border of Palm Beach and Martin counties, after area advocate Andrew "Red" Harris.

Higher-profile laws include the one that made the name change of Palm Beach International to honor President Trump possible and the one that renames a more than one hundred mile stretch of State Road 80, including Southern Boulevard from A1A in West Palm Beach, all the way west to Lee County 'President Donald J. Trump Highway.'

This expands a previous designation that renamed only a portion of Southern from South Ocean to Kirk Road in honor of the president.

Other new laws run the gamut from criminal justice and public safety, to health care and social services, commerce, business and consumer regulations, government oversight, education and other areas.