Florida's New Budget Includes $2.75 Million For PBIA Name Change

The new nearly $118 billion state budget signed by Gov. DeSantis on Monday includes $2.75 million for rebranding of Palm Beach International Airport.

Within days, it will officially be named President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

State legislators originally requested $5.5 million, but half that amount was approved.

The state funding is expected to help cover new uniforms and marketing materials, along with replacing signs throughout the airport. Work is already underway.

Meanwhile, the airport code officially changes from PBI to DJT on July 9th.