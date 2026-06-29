Another Close-Call Between Planes, This Time At Miami International Airport

Another close-call involving airplanes over the weekend in South Florida.

The FAA is investigating after an American Airlines jet bound for Bermuda had to abort takeoff at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

Officials say a private business jet was crossing the runway the Airbus was using.

Flight 308 was cleared for takeoff just before the smaller plane crossed in front of it after its pilot apparently misunderstanding air traffic control. The pilot of the American flight spotted the prviate jet and did not take off.

The FAA says the planes came within a third of a mile, which is close enough to be considered a runway incursion.

Saturday's incident is the latest in a string of near collisions at American airports.