400 Pound Black Bear Run Over By Car, Killed In Martin County

A black bear is dead after getting struck by a car on the Treasure Coast this morning.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the 400-pound bear was in the middle of traffic along Martin Highway near Warfield Boulevard in the western section of the county near Indiantown.

Deputies at the scene say the driver stopped and called 911 after the collision, saying that the bear ran into the roadway. The bear died at the scene. The driver was not injured.