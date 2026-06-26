Man Arrested For Holding Teens At Gunpoint After Orbeez Shot At Car

A Treasure Coast man faces charges for allegedly holding three teens at gunpoint after they fired Orbeez water pellets at his car.

49-year-old Gregory Allen Davis tells Port St. Lucie Police that the teens were in another vehicle while he rode in the passenger seat of his fiancee's car, and thought they were firing bee-bee guns at him.

He allegedly got out of the vehicle while stopped at a light, pulled out a handgun and forced the teens to get out of their car and onto the ground.