Man Arrested For Holding Teens At Gunpoint After Orbeez Shot At Car

A Treasure Coast man faces charges for allegedly holding three teens at gunpoint after they fired Orbeez water pellets at his car.
49-year-old Gregory Allen Davis tells Port St. Lucie Police that the teens were in another vehicle while he rode in the passenger seat of his fiancee's car, and thought they were firing bee-bee guns at him.
He allegedly got out of the vehicle while stopped at a light, pulled out a handgun and forced the teens to get out of their car and onto the ground.
When officers showed up, they arrested the man. The encounter was caught on body cam video.
A female police officer asks Davis "Why are we pointing guns at kids." She then tells the man to turn around and tells him she is taking the gun from his waist for safety. He does not put up a fight.
Turns out, what the teens were using was a toy gun that propels water beads.
Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and false imprisonment of a child to commit aggravated abuse.
A 15-year-old is also charged with firing into an occupied vehicle. He claims he thought the vehicle was a friend's and was playing a prank.