FBI: 'Ringleader' Of $3.7 Billion Medicare Fraud Scheme Arrested In Turkey

The FBI says a $3.7 billion fraud scheme was operating out of a Delray Beach office building.
Officials are sharing details about what they call one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in U.S. history.
Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is now in custody. The alleged ringleader's operation targeted the federal program through fraudulent billing for medical equipment.
Sunshine Senior Solutions was registered as a medical supply company and operated out of an upstairs office at a small building off Linton Boulevard.
The FBI's Miami office shared the news on social media, and dozens of people commented, claiming they were billed thousands of dollars for equipment they never requested.
Hilmi was arrested in Turkey and is now back in South Florida to face charges. Court records show he was indicted last year and fled the country.
Vice President JD Vance is weighing in on the case, writing on "X" that "If you steal from the American people, there will be no safe harbor for your anywhere in the world."