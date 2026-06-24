Layoffs Start At Palm Beach School District, As Expected

Seventy-six employees of the Palm Beach County School District have been notifited that their positions are being eliminated as part of staffing and budget adjustments.

The Media Clerk positions will come to an end on July 31st.

In an email, the school district notes that the changes are the result of increased employee compensation costs and declining student enrollment.

Superintendent Michael Burke warned school board members this was coming, just before they approved a 3.5 percent pay raise for teachers.

"If layoffs become necessary, you will not just hear from our employees upset about their pay, you will hear from employees upset that they lost their job and health insurance."

He had recommended a 1.5 percent pay hike, saying the larger one was not sustainable after losing thousands of students.